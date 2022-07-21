Gamble Jones Investment Counsel Sells 1,750 Shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Gamble Jones Investment Counsel decreased its holdings in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) by 20.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,750 shares during the quarter. Gamble Jones Investment Counsel’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Campbell Soup by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,432,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,392,000 after buying an additional 186,108 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Campbell Soup by 93.0% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,139,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,882,000 after acquiring an additional 1,994,048 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Campbell Soup by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,669,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,075,000 after purchasing an additional 98,591 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,152,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,009,000 after acquiring an additional 163,059 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,509,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,078,000 after acquiring an additional 310,468 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Campbell Soup alerts:

Campbell Soup Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE CPB opened at $48.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $47.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.94. Campbell Soup has a 52-week low of $39.76 and a 52-week high of $51.94. The company has a market cap of $14.44 billion, a PE ratio of 15.35, a P/E/G ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 0.37.

Campbell Soup Dividend Announcement

Campbell Soup ( NYSE:CPB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.09. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 11.23% and a return on equity of 26.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Campbell Soup will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 6th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is 47.28%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CPB. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Campbell Soup to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Campbell Soup from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.10.

Insider Activity

In other Campbell Soup news, VP Stanley Polomski sold 10,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total transaction of $498,147.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,358,083.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Craig Slavtcheff sold 13,110 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $616,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,515,374. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Stanley Polomski sold 10,335 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total transaction of $498,147.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,358,083.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 35.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Campbell Soup Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.