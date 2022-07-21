Game.com Price Up 7% Over Last Week (GTC)

Game.com (GTC) traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 20th. One Game.com coin can now be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Game.com has a total market cap of $536,215.38 and $22,377.00 worth of Game.com was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Game.com has traded up 7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23,072.77 or 1.00025838 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004339 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00007348 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004330 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00003583 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

About Game.com

Game.com is a coin. It was first traded on October 11th, 2017. Game.com’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 761,444,190 coins. Game.com’s official Twitter account is @gelert. Game.com’s official website is game.com. Game.com’s official message board is medium.com/@Game.com.

Buying and Selling Game.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Game is an Ethereum-based gaming platform. GTC is an ERC20 token that acts as a medium of exchange on the Game's ecosystem. “

