GameCredits (GAME) Achieves Market Cap of $3.00 Million

GameCredits (GAME) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 21st. Over the last week, GameCredits has traded up 8.4% against the dollar. One GameCredits coin can now be bought for about $0.0168 or 0.00000075 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. GameCredits has a market capitalization of $3.00 million and $30,350.00 worth of GameCredits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get GameCredits alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0682 or 0.00000302 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00023318 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.41 or 0.00249857 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000986 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000922 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000754 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000016 BTC.

GameCredits Profile

GameCredits (GAME) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 18th, 2014. GameCredits’ total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 178,364,735 coins. The official message board for GameCredits is medium.com/gamecredits. GameCredits’ official Twitter account is @Game_Credits and its Facebook page is accessible here. GameCredits’ official website is gamecredits.org. The Reddit community for GameCredits is /r/GameCreditsCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling GameCredits

According to CryptoCompare, “GameCredits (GAME) is the in-game currency for the gaming industry. Using GAME, in-game items can easily be purchased. With the power of blockchain technology, you can now have full ownership over all of your in-game items allowing you to sell them in a secondary market to other gamers or collectors. Furthermore, GameCredits brings a new level of innovation to the gaming experience by allowing gamers to stake their GAME on their favorite games. Gamers will then be rewarded with GAME Rewards from the games they stake their GAME on, making it much more than just an in-game currency. In addition, game developers will share in new revenue streams from trade transactions. Stake GAME, Earn NFTs.Use GAME to BUY, SELL and CREATE your In-Game Items.June 24, 2020 00:27 – GameCredits (GAME) will be swapping their native blockchain asset to an ERC20-based token on the Ethereum network. Further information: https://medium.com/@gamecredits/game-credits-update-may-2020-16a740f7d489 “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GameCredits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GameCredits should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GameCredits using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GameCredits Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GameCredits and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.