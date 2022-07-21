Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) Price Target Raised to $54.00 at Truist Financial

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Truist Financial from $51.00 to $54.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $54.00.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Price Performance

NASDAQ:GLPI opened at $50.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.38 and a 200 day moving average of $45.61. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 52-week low of $41.81 and a 52-week high of $51.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.97.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Increases Dividend

Gaming and Leisure Properties ( NASDAQ:GLPI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $315.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.98 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 42.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Gaming and Leisure Properties will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $0.705 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.59%. This is a boost from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 128.18%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gaming and Leisure Properties

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLPI. Highland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 99,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,683,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,189,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,867,000 after acquiring an additional 10,770 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,488,729 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $72,441,000 after acquiring an additional 38,521 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 48.6% in the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 107,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,022,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 795,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,699,000 after buying an additional 119,140 shares in the last quarter. 91.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

