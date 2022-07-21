GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $5.59

Shares of GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP – Get Rating) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.59 and traded as high as $5.82. GasLog Partners shares last traded at $5.57, with a volume of 213,733 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of GasLog Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of GasLog Partners in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their target price on GasLog Partners from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded GasLog Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th.

Get GasLog Partners alerts:

GasLog Partners Trading Down 2.4 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.60 and a 200-day moving average of $4.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.91.

GasLog Partners Announces Dividend

GasLog Partners ( NYSE:GLOP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The shipping company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $85.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.15 million. GasLog Partners had a positive return on equity of 13.73% and a negative net margin of 0.69%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that GasLog Partners LP will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. GasLog Partners’s payout ratio is -8.70%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GasLog Partners

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GLOP. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in GasLog Partners by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 16,000 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new stake in GasLog Partners during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in GasLog Partners during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Capital Market Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in GasLog Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Roosevelt Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GasLog Partners during the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.64% of the company’s stock.

GasLog Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

GasLog Partners LP acquires, owns, and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under multi-year charters. As of February 24, 2022, it operated a fleet of 15 LNG carriers. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Piraeus, Greece.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GasLog Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GasLog Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.