GCM Mining Corp. (OTC:TPRFF) Plans $0.01 Dividend

GCM Mining Corp. (OTC:TPRFF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, July 20th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a dividend of 0.0115 per share on Monday, August 15th. This represents a yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th.

GCM Mining Stock Performance

TPRFF opened at $2.63 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.06 and its 200-day moving average is $3.89. GCM Mining has a 1-year low of $2.39 and a 1-year high of $4.93.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TPRFF. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of GCM Mining from C$10.00 to C$8.75 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of GCM Mining from C$8.75 to C$8.50 in a research note on Friday, May 27th.

About GCM Mining

GCM Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold and silver properties primarily in Colombia. The company holds interests in the Segovia operations comprising the El Silencio, Providencia, and Sandra K underground mines located in Colombia.

