Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,650,000 shares, a growth of 27.9% from the June 15th total of 1,290,000 shares. Approximately 4.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,220,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Insider Transactions at Genco Shipping & Trading

In related news, CEO John C. Wobensmith sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.14, for a total transaction of $2,514,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 399,099 shares in the company, valued at $10,033,348.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Genco Shipping & Trading news, CEO John C. Wobensmith sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.14, for a total transaction of $2,514,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 399,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,033,348.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John C. Wobensmith sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.15, for a total transaction of $1,131,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 399,099 shares in the company, valued at $10,037,339.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 148,500 shares of company stock worth $3,732,515 over the last 90 days. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Genco Shipping & Trading

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading by 120.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,477 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,988 shares in the last quarter. 75.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Genco Shipping & Trading Stock Performance

GNK traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $18.83. The stock had a trading volume of 12,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 903,428. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $792.74 million, a P/E ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.22. Genco Shipping & Trading has a twelve month low of $13.21 and a twelve month high of $27.15.

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The shipping company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $97.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.11 million. Genco Shipping & Trading had a net margin of 37.21% and a return on equity of 25.50%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Genco Shipping & Trading will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Genco Shipping & Trading Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This is a boost from Genco Shipping & Trading’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. Genco Shipping & Trading’s payout ratio is currently 60.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Clarkson Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

About Genco Shipping & Trading

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns and operates dry bulk carrier vessels to transports iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

Recommended Stories

