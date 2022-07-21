General American Investors Co. Inc. Cuts Position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

General American Investors Co. Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 40.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 55,000 shares during the quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $8,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FISV. Rockland Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at $230,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 56.1% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,209,859 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $125,570,000 after acquiring an additional 434,585 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Fiserv by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 360,004 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,504,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth $3,615,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in Fiserv by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 127,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $13,130,000 after buying an additional 9,083 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact acquired 291,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $89.65 per share, for a total transaction of $26,147,229.35. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,439,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,294,495,347.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact bought 291,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $89.65 per share, for a total transaction of $26,147,229.35. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,439,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,294,495,347.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 43,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.31, for a total value of $4,485,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 216,864 shares in the company, valued at $22,621,083.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 1,404,234 shares of company stock worth $131,032,589. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fiserv Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FISV opened at $97.85 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $94.61 and a 200-day moving average of $98.57. The firm has a market cap of $63.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.82. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $87.03 and a twelve month high of $119.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on FISV. Stephens began coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Fiserv from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $123.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $144.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of Fiserv from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $144.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fiserv has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.85.

About Fiserv

(Get Rating)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

