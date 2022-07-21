General American Investors Co. Inc. Purchases 102,378 Shares of iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD)

General American Investors Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD – Get Rating) by 40.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 353,386 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 102,378 shares during the quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc.’s holdings in iCAD were worth $1,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Sturgeon Ventures LLP grew its holdings in shares of iCAD by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Sturgeon Ventures LLP now owns 210,093 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 6,049 shares in the last quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC increased its holdings in shares of iCAD by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC now owns 90,910 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 7,650 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of iCAD by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 116,372 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $838,000 after buying an additional 8,949 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iCAD by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,725 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 12,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waypoint Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iCAD in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.53% of the company’s stock.

Get iCAD alerts:

iCAD Stock Performance

Shares of ICAD stock opened at $4.21 on Thursday. iCAD, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.91 and a 1-year high of $16.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.40.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

iCAD ( NASDAQ:ICAD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04). iCAD had a negative return on equity of 26.45% and a negative net margin of 40.43%. The company had revenue of $7.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.50 million. Sell-side analysts expect that iCAD, Inc. will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on iCAD in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of iCAD from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

iCAD Company Profile

(Get Rating)

iCAD, Inc provides image analysis, workflow solutions, and radiation therapy for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It operates through two segments, Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy. The company offers PowerLook platform, which hosts the AI algorithm solutions and manages the communications between imaging acquisition systems, and image storage and review systems; SecondLook, a machine learning-based cancer detection algorithm that analyzes 2D full-field digital mammography images to identify and mark suspicious masses and calcifications; and automated density assessment solutions, which provides automated, consistent, and standardized density assessment.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICAD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iCAD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iCAD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.