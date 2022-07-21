General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Acquired by Hallmark Capital Management Inc.

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,553 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $4,957,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 244.4% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 775 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Allstate Corp lifted its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 566.9% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 20,241 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,220,000 after purchasing an additional 17,206 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 3.3% in the first quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 4,150 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MCIA Inc raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. MCIA Inc now owns 7,669 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other General Dynamics news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 10,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.93, for a total value of $2,532,526.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 124,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,647,267.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

General Dynamics Stock Down 0.6 %

A number of research firms have weighed in on GD. Susquehanna upped their price target on General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Cowen set a $260.00 target price on General Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.75.

Shares of General Dynamics stock opened at $215.52 on Thursday. General Dynamics Co. has a 1-year low of $185.06 and a 1-year high of $254.99. The company has a market capitalization of $59.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.55, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $220.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $225.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $9.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.02 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 19.67%. General Dynamics’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.48 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.12 EPS for the current year.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 43.15%.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Featured Stories

