General Mills (NYSE:GIS) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.94-$4.06 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.96. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

General Mills Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:GIS opened at $73.40 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.92 and a 200-day moving average of $69.18. The firm has a market cap of $43.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.37. General Mills has a twelve month low of $56.67 and a twelve month high of $76.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.81 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 14.25% and a return on equity of 23.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that General Mills will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th were paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.87%.

A number of research firms recently commented on GIS. UBS Group began coverage on shares of General Mills in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a neutral rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of General Mills from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of General Mills from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of General Mills from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of General Mills from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $72.73.

In related news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 2,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total transaction of $168,358.30. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,275,715.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 2,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total transaction of $168,358.30. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,275,715.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Dana M. Mcnabb sold 10,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.16, for a total transaction of $837,226.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,884 shares in the company, valued at $1,133,565.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 42,737 shares of company stock valued at $3,217,260. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIS. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in General Mills by 4.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 22,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in General Mills by 45.3% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,828 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 73,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,955,000 after buying an additional 1,503 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 279,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,935,000 after buying an additional 6,176 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. 74.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

