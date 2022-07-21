General Motors (NYSE:GM) Downgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on GM. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of General Motors from $98.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of General Motors from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of General Motors from $70.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of General Motors from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of General Motors from $85.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Motors currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $58.06.

NYSE GM opened at $34.76 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.11. General Motors has a one year low of $30.33 and a one year high of $67.21. The firm has a market cap of $50.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.76, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.25.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.53. General Motors had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 16.37%. The business had revenue of $35.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 6.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson bought 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.79 per share, with a total value of $1,357,650.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,266,900. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson bought 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.79 per share, with a total value of $1,357,650.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,266,900. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 25,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total transaction of $1,001,180.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,505,196.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GM. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in General Motors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in General Motors by 85.8% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its position in General Motors by 220.2% during the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 602 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in General Motors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in General Motors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.66% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

