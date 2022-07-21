GigCapital5, Inc. (NYSE:GIA) Short Interest Up 29.2% in June

GigCapital5, Inc. (NYSE:GIA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, an increase of 29.2% from the June 15th total of 2,400 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 43,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Trading of GigCapital5

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fir Tree Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in GigCapital5 during the 1st quarter valued at $249,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. bought a new position in GigCapital5 during the first quarter worth about $260,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new position in GigCapital5 during the fourth quarter worth about $338,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GigCapital5 in the first quarter valued at about $416,000. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GigCapital5 in the fourth quarter valued at about $495,000. Institutional investors own 61.82% of the company’s stock.

GigCapital5 Price Performance

NYSE:GIA traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $10.04. 15,444 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,665. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.97. GigCapital5 has a 12 month low of $9.80 and a 12 month high of $10.13.

GigCapital5 Company Profile

GigCapital5, Inc is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

Featured Stories

