Gilbert & Cook Inc. Acquires 45 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 655 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 45 shares during the quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sara Bay Financial raised its holdings in Broadcom by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 580 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Broadcom by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,369 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $862,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 8.0% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,407 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,404,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. Ignite Planners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at about $278,000. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 18.0% during the first quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $776,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom stock opened at $511.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.90. Broadcom Inc. has a one year low of $462.66 and a one year high of $677.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.66 billion, a PE ratio of 25.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average is $525.89 and its 200 day moving average is $568.86.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.88 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.91 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 56.29% and a net margin of 29.76%. Broadcom’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.89 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 33.96 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were paid a $4.10 dividend. This represents a $16.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.31%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on AVGO shares. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $720.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Broadcom from $780.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com raised Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Broadcom to $658.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Broadcom from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Broadcom has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $680.46.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

