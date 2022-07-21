Gilbert & Cook Inc. Acquires 960 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) by 70.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,315 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in Datadog were worth $351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Datadog by 1.9% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 108,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,514,000 after acquiring an additional 2,029 shares during the period. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Datadog during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,228,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Datadog during the first quarter valued at about $57,000. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Datadog during the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, North Star Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Datadog by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,669,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. 65.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Datadog Trading Up 8.5 %

Datadog stock opened at $100.88 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $97.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.36. The company has a quick ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Datadog, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.12 and a fifty-two week high of $199.68.

Insider Buying and Selling

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $363.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.81 million. Datadog had a net margin of 0.17% and a return on equity of 1.53%. The company’s revenue was up 82.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 12,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.22, for a total value of $1,294,820.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 269,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,583,862.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 12,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.22, for a total value of $1,294,820.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 269,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,583,862.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Madre Armelle De sold 5,625 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.57, for a total transaction of $683,831.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,509 shares in the company, valued at $6,383,519.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 98,882 shares of company stock valued at $10,086,023 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on DDOG shares. Barclays cut their price objective on Datadog from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Datadog from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Datadog in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on Datadog from $195.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Datadog in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Datadog presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.33.

Datadog Profile

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

