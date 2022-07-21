Gilbert & Cook Inc. Acquires Shares of 2,826 Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. bought a new stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,826 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $628,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 13.0% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 119,204 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $26,506,000 after acquiring an additional 13,727 shares in the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $100,000. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Meta Platforms by 0.6% during the first quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,474 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,107,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EFG Asset Management North America Corp. acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $7,032,000. 65.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.80, for a total value of $56,361.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,924,705.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total transaction of $2,327,429.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 11,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,366,160.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.80, for a total transaction of $56,361.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,924,705.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,162 shares of company stock valued at $8,982,367. Corporate insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

META has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $273.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $230.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Meta Platforms from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $270.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $330.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.27.

Shares of META opened at $183.09 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $177.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $216.11. The stock has a market cap of $495.50 billion, a PE ratio of 13.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.40. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $154.25 and a 12 month high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $27.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.21 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 31.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

