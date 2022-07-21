Gilbert & Cook Inc. Boosts Position in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,747 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LBRDK. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 480.4% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LBRDK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Pivotal Research dropped their price target on Liberty Broadband to $160.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Liberty Broadband from $124.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Liberty Broadband in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $222.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com raised Liberty Broadband from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on Liberty Broadband from $200.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Liberty Broadband currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.50.

Insider Activity at Liberty Broadband

Liberty Broadband Stock Up 0.9 %

In other Liberty Broadband news, Director J David Wargo purchased 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $110.76 per share, for a total transaction of $33,228.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 32,214 shares in the company, valued at $3,568,022.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 10.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ LBRDK opened at $121.62 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.80 billion, a PE ratio of 22.23 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $132.26. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 12-month low of $102.14 and a 12-month high of $194.05.

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $238.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.27 million. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 99.93%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 7.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. It operates through GCI Holdings and Charter segments. The GCI Holdings segment provides a range of wireless, data, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, and educational and medical institutions primarily in Alaska under the GCI brand.

See Also

