Gilbert & Cook Inc. Boosts Stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,100 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MSI. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $437,475,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,324,480 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,891,960,000 after buying an additional 616,253 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $141,115,000. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,153,849 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,758,801,000 after buying an additional 268,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Saturna Capital CORP boosted its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 3,865.5% in the fourth quarter. Saturna Capital CORP now owns 241,695 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $65,669,000 after buying an additional 235,600 shares in the last quarter. 85.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Motorola Solutions

In related news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.75, for a total value of $5,493,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,348 shares in the company, valued at $7,767,723. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE MSI opened at $217.03 on Thursday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $195.18 and a fifty-two week high of $273.65. The stock has a market cap of $36.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $212.64 and a 200-day moving average of $224.14.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 633.02% and a net margin of 15.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 9.01 EPS for the current year.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 43.35%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MSI. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. StockNews.com cut Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley raised Motorola Solutions from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on Motorola Solutions in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $295.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.75.

Motorola Solutions Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

