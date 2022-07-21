Gilbert & Cook Inc. Buys 108 Shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its stake in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,503 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of VeriSign by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 12,899 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of VeriSign by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,343 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of VeriSign by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,979 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of VeriSign by 58.6% during the 1st quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 4,032 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $897,000 after acquiring an additional 1,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toews Corp ADV bought a new stake in shares of VeriSign during the 1st quarter valued at about $400,000. Institutional investors own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird cut VeriSign from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on VeriSign in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

VeriSign Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSN opened at $183.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $20.11 billion, a PE ratio of 25.82 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $170.21 and its 200 day moving average is $198.36. VeriSign, Inc. has a 52 week low of $155.25 and a 52 week high of $257.03.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.04. VeriSign had a net margin of 58.63% and a negative return on equity of 46.72%. The firm had revenue of $346.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that VeriSign, Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current year.

VeriSign Profile

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which support global e-commerce.

