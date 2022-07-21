Gilbert & Cook Inc. Grows Position in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,149 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in Black Knight were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKI. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Black Knight during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Black Knight during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Black Knight in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Black Knight in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Black Knight by 74.4% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on BKI shares. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Black Knight from $92.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Barclays lowered their price target on Black Knight from $80.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Raymond James cut Black Knight from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Black Knight from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $83.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on Black Knight from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.17.

Shares of NYSE:BKI opened at $65.04 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $10.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.53, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.67. Black Knight, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.00 and a 52 week high of $84.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $66.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.34.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $387.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.31 million. Black Knight had a net margin of 34.27% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. Research analysts predict that Black Knight, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in North America and Internationally. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprising MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage, home equity loans, and lines of credit; Servicing Digital, a web and mobile solution for consumers that provides easy access to customized timely information about their mortgages; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and HELOCs.

