Gilbert & Cook Inc. Increases Stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,294 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 98.1% during the fourth quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Citigroup from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Citigroup from $57.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Citigroup from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Citigroup from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.95.

C stock opened at $52.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.90 billion, a PE ratio of 6.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.60. Citigroup Inc. has a one year low of $43.44 and a one year high of $74.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.12.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $19.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.32 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 20.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.84 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

