Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Sold by First Personal Financial Services

First Personal Financial Services lowered its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 30.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 520 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 224 shares during the quarter. First Personal Financial Services’ holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $31,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lake Street Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $228,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 36.1% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 972 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Arden Trust Co grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 6,790 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 10,669 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 178.2% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GILD opened at $61.55 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $77.20 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $57.17 and a 52-week high of $74.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.85.

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $6.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 44.98% and a net margin of 16.43%. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 81.56%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on GILD shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.07.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

