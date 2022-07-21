Global Dividend Growth Split (TSE:GDV) Trading 1.1% Higher

Shares of Global Dividend Growth Split Corp. (TSE:GDV – Get Rating) traded up 1.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as 10.62 and last traded at 10.62. 15,003 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 55,123 shares. The stock had previously closed at 10.50.

Global Dividend Growth Split Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $141.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of 10.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of 11.40.

Global Dividend Growth Split Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.19%. Global Dividend Growth Split’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.88%.

Global Dividend Growth Split Company Profile

