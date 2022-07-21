Gogoro (NASDAQ:GGR) Stock Price Up 8.6%

Gogoro Inc. (NASDAQ:GGR – Get Rating)’s share price rose 8.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $6.60 and last traded at $6.54. Approximately 5,120 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 693,401 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.02.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Citigroup initiated coverage on Gogoro in a report on Thursday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.60 target price on the stock.
Gogoro Price Performance
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.72.
About Gogoro
Gogoro Inc manufactures two-wheeled electric vehicle. The company offers two-wheeled electric scooter that provides cloud connectivity and electric powertrain that utilizes swappable battery infrastructure for gathering, analyzing, and sharing riding data through a mobile application on the rider's smartphone.
