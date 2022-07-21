Gogoro (NASDAQ:GGR) Stock Price Up 8.6%

Gogoro Inc. (NASDAQ:GGR – Get Rating)’s share price rose 8.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $6.60 and last traded at $6.54. Approximately 5,120 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 693,401 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.02.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Citigroup initiated coverage on Gogoro in a report on Thursday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.60 target price on the stock.

Gogoro Price Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.72.

About Gogoro

Gogoro ( NASDAQ:GGR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $94.46 million during the quarter.

Gogoro Inc manufactures two-wheeled electric vehicle. The company offers two-wheeled electric scooter that provides cloud connectivity and electric powertrain that utilizes swappable battery infrastructure for gathering, analyzing, and sharing riding data through a mobile application on the rider's smartphone.

