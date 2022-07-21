Gold Standard Ventures (CVE:GSV) Given New C$0.39 Price Target at National Bankshares

Gold Standard Ventures (CVE:GSV – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by analysts at National Bankshares from C$0.55 to C$0.39 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “tender” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price would suggest a potential downside of 80.65% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Gold Standard Ventures from C$1.50 to C$0.65 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$1.00 price target on shares of Gold Standard Ventures and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on Gold Standard Ventures from C$1.15 to C$1.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 12th.

Get Gold Standard Ventures alerts:

Gold Standard Ventures Stock Up 1.3 %

GSV stock traded up C$0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$2.02. 102,208 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 200,636. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$2.02 and its 200 day moving average is C$2.01. Gold Standard Ventures has a twelve month low of C$1.81 and a twelve month high of C$3.85.

Gold Standard Ventures Company Profile

Gold Standard Ventures Corp. is focused on the acquisition and exploration of district-scale and other gold-bearing mineral resource properties completely in the State of Nevada, the United States. The Company operates through the acquisition and exploration of exploration and evaluation assets segment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Gold Standard Ventures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Standard Ventures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.