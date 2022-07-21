Gold Standard Ventures (CVE:GSV) Given New C$0.39 Price Target at National Bankshares

Gold Standard Ventures (CVE:GSV – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by analysts at National Bankshares from C$0.55 to C$0.39 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “tender” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price would suggest a potential downside of 80.65% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Gold Standard Ventures from C$1.50 to C$0.65 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group set a C$1.00 price target on shares of Gold Standard Ventures and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on Gold Standard Ventures from C$1.15 to C$1.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 12th.
Gold Standard Ventures Stock Up 1.3 %
GSV stock traded up C$0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$2.02. 102,208 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 200,636. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$2.02 and its 200 day moving average is C$2.01. Gold Standard Ventures has a twelve month low of C$1.81 and a twelve month high of C$3.85.
Gold Standard Ventures Company Profile
Gold Standard Ventures Corp. is focused on the acquisition and exploration of district-scale and other gold-bearing mineral resource properties completely in the State of Nevada, the United States. The Company operates through the acquisition and exploration of exploration and evaluation assets segment.
Further Reading
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Why Will Highly-Valued Tesla Move Higher? Results
- Knight-Swift Transporation Shifts Gear To Rally Mode
Receive News & Ratings for Gold Standard Ventures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gold Standard Ventures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.