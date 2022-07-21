Golden Goose Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $88,014.00 (GOLD)

Golden Goose (GOLD) traded 20.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 20th. Golden Goose has a market cap of $423,348.77 and $88,014.00 worth of Golden Goose was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Golden Goose coin can now be bought for about $0.0026 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Golden Goose has traded 174.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004293 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 41.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $129.58 or 0.00554848 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001554 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002184 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00021989 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 17.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00015215 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001767 BTC.

About Golden Goose

Golden Goose’s genesis date was December 30th, 2020. Golden Goose’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 165,994,209 coins. Golden Goose’s official Twitter account is @GoldenGooseNews.

Buying and Selling Golden Goose

According to CryptoCompare, “Golden Goose is a cryptocurrency mining center and global cryptocurrency exchange platform using Paraguay's cheap and clean electricity. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golden Goose directly using US dollars.

