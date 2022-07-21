Goose Finance Hits One Day Trading Volume of $4,795.00 (EGG)

Goose Finance (EGG) traded down 1.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 21st. Goose Finance has a total market cap of $69,495.17 and approximately $4,795.00 worth of Goose Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Goose Finance has traded 10.9% higher against the dollar. One Goose Finance coin can now be bought for $0.0396 or 0.00000175 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Goose Finance alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,523.41 or 0.99971128 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004429 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00007374 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004430 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00003875 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Goose Finance Profile

Goose Finance (CRYPTO:EGG) is a coin. Goose Finance’s total supply is 1,867,617 coins and its circulating supply is 1,755,130 coins. Goose Finance’s official Twitter account is @nestree_io. The Reddit community for Goose Finance is https://reddit.com/r/GooseFinanceOfficial.

Goose Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Goose Finance is a decentralized exchange running on Binance Smart Chain and Pancake swap exchange.What Goose Finance is trying to do is create a perpetual deflation token, the Golden Egg, that allows a constant price pump with a sufficient burn mechanism. It's not trying to replace the swap & exchange but to add value into the system and create a suitable and sustainable environment for people to yield farm with high APR. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Goose Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Goose Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Goose Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Goose Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Goose Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.