Graft Trading Up 294.8% This Week (GRFT)

Graft (GRFT) traded 294.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 21st. One Graft coin can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Graft has a total market capitalization of $133,221.88 and approximately $411.00 worth of Graft was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Graft has traded 294.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Graft alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $149.41 or 0.00661737 BTC.

Coalculus (COAL) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001933 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0819 or 0.00000363 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0193 or 0.00000086 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 44.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000184 BTC.

About Graft

Graft is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 24th, 2017. Graft’s total supply is 1,283,584,833 coins and its circulating supply is 591,481,833 coins. Graft’s official message board is medium.com/@graftnetwork. Graft’s official website is www.graft.network. The Reddit community for Graft is /r/Graft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Graft’s official Twitter account is @graftnetwork.

Graft Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “A first global, open sourced, payment gateway blockchain network designed for Point-of-Sale. The Graft Blockchain is powered by the Graft token (GRF). The GRF token will enable purchasers to transact and operate services on the Graft platform when it is launched. GRF is required for participation in Graft network activities. About Graft ICO: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=u0idMKBtsPk&t=49sProduct Review: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Os24I_y9bCE “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graft directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Graft should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Graft using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Graft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Graft and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.