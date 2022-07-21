Granite Investment Partners LLC Acquires 82,525 Shares of Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR)

Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Rating) by 57.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 225,451 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,525 shares during the quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Paycor HCM worth $6,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Paycor HCM by 88.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,790,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,011,000 after purchasing an additional 2,251,203 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Paycor HCM during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,895,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Paycor HCM by 296.5% during the 4th quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,795,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,724,000 after buying an additional 1,342,542 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paycor HCM by 2,694.6% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,271,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225,756 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Paycor HCM by 44.7% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,862,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,455,000 after purchasing an additional 884,399 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.93% of the company’s stock.

PYCR opened at $26.70 on Thursday. Paycor HCM, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.14 and a 12 month high of $39.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.06.

Paycor HCM ( NASDAQ:PYCR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.04). Paycor HCM had a negative net margin of 31.65% and a negative return on equity of 1.89%. The business had revenue of $122.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.64 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Paycor HCM, Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Paycor HCM in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Cowen lifted their target price on Paycor HCM from $29.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Paycor HCM from $35.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.07.

In other Paycor HCM news, Director Scott David Miller bought 3,340 shares of Paycor HCM stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.36 per share, with a total value of $74,682.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,845.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Paycor HCM, Inc provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) human capital management (HCM) solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) primarily in the United States. It offers cloud-native platform to address the comprehensive people management needs of SMB leaders. The company's SaaS based people management products include Core HCM and Payroll, a calculation engine that enables real-time changes in payroll processing; Workforce Management, a solution with flexible time entry, overtime calculations, and scheduling capabilities with real-time payroll synchronization; Benefits Administration, a decision support solution to help leaders to streamline and optimize company's benefits administration; Talent Management, an integrated compensation and performance management solution; and Employee Engagement, a solution with interactive learning tools and AI-powered surveys.

