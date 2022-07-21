Granite Investment Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) by 84.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 109,629 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,353 shares during the quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $8,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Globus Medical in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 93.8% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 345 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Globus Medical in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Globus Medical by 183.5% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 499 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in Globus Medical by 60.2% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 535 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. 67.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Globus Medical Price Performance

NYSE:GMED opened at $58.00 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.61. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $52.60 and a 1-year high of $84.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.65, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.16.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Globus Medical ( NYSE:GMED Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The medical device company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $230.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.88 million. Globus Medical had a net margin of 14.77% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Globus Medical from $80.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $76.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Globus Medical to $80.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.85.

Globus Medical Profile

(Get Rating)

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative, deformity, tumors, and trauma conditions; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

