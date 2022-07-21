Granite Investment Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK)

Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 109,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,706 shares during the quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.18% of First Interstate BancSystem worth $4,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. River Oaks Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,132,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 144.1% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,805,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,089,000 after acquiring an additional 1,656,061 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its position in First Interstate BancSystem by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,636,326 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,549,000 after purchasing an additional 113,493 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 68.2% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 932,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,918,000 after purchasing an additional 378,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 888,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,116,000 after purchasing an additional 7,062 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.42% of the company’s stock.

First Interstate BancSystem Price Performance

FIBK stock opened at $39.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.67. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.40 and a 52-week high of $45.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.97.

First Interstate BancSystem Dividend Announcement

First Interstate BancSystem ( NASDAQ:FIBK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.17. First Interstate BancSystem had a return on equity of 8.40% and a net margin of 14.78%. The business had revenue of $227.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. First Interstate BancSystem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Interstate BancSystem

In other news, CEO Kevin P. Riley purchased 15,899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.33 per share, for a total transaction of $593,509.67. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,455,078.15. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other First Interstate BancSystem news, insider Philip G. Gaglia sold 1,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.89, for a total transaction of $41,833.11. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,859.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin P. Riley acquired 15,899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.33 per share, with a total value of $593,509.67. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,455,078.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FIBK shares. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded First Interstate BancSystem from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com raised First Interstate BancSystem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered First Interstate BancSystem from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

First Interstate BancSystem Company Profile

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, and time deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

