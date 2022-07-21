Granite Investment Partners LLC Has $4.90 Million Stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI)

Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AERI – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 538,152 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 60,702 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals were worth $4,897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 3,142.9% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 22,000 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $105,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 172,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after acquiring an additional 14,334 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 38,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 4,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC lifted its stake in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 376,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,642,000 after acquiring an additional 103,259 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th.

NASDAQ AERI opened at $7.75 on Thursday. Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $4.81 and a one year high of $17.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.91 and its 200-day moving average is $7.45.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $29.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.19 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.72) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.18 EPS for the current year.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of ophthalmic therapies for open-angle glaucoma, dry eye, diabetic macular edema, and wet age-related macular degeneration in the United States. Its products include Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension; and Rocklatan, a once-daily fixed-dose combination of Rhopressa and latanopros to reduce IOP to treat patients with open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension.

