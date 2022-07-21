Granite Investment Partners LLC Has $5.45 Million Stock Holdings in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)

Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Get Rating) by 136.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 703,082 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 406,150 shares during the quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.16% of TechnipFMC worth $5,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 21,050,079 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $124,616,000 after purchasing an additional 105,864 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in TechnipFMC by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,594,791 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $80,479,000 after buying an additional 1,175,121 shares in the last quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP increased its position in TechnipFMC by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 6,619,841 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $39,189,000 after buying an additional 160,956 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in TechnipFMC by 24.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,980,991 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,487,000 after buying an additional 972,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Masters Capital Management LLC increased its position in TechnipFMC by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC now owns 3,400,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $20,128,000 after buying an additional 400,000 shares in the last quarter. 88.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FTI stock opened at $6.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of -6.88 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.16 and a 200-day moving average of $7.20. TechnipFMC plc has a 12-month low of $5.47 and a 12-month high of $9.00.

TechnipFMC ( NYSE:FTI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. TechnipFMC had a negative net margin of 6.58% and a negative return on equity of 3.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TechnipFMC plc will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

FTI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Societe Generale raised TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $7.57 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on TechnipFMC in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen decreased their price objective on TechnipFMC from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Cowen decreased their price objective on TechnipFMC from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Bank of America raised TechnipFMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $9.50 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TechnipFMC has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.88.

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North and Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

