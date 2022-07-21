Granite Investment Partners LLC Has $6.08 Million Stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF)

Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Rating) by 58.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 173,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,860 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida were worth $6,079,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Emfo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 156.7% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.87% of the company’s stock.

SBCF has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.33.

NASDAQ SBCF opened at $34.15 on Thursday. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a 1 year low of $29.28 and a 1 year high of $39.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.74.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $91.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.53 million. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a net margin of 30.77% and a return on equity of 9.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. It offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and mortgage services; and brokerage and annuity services.

