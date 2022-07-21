Granite Investment Partners LLC Invests $4.55 Million in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR)

Granite Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 77,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,548,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Banner at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Banner during the fourth quarter worth $14,494,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Banner in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,438,000. Taconic Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Banner during the 4th quarter worth $6,100,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banner during the 4th quarter valued at $3,207,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Banner in the 4th quarter valued at $2,928,000. Institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Banner in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Banner from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Banner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of Banner from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Banner has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.00.

In other news, Director Roberto R. Herencia bought 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $54.73 per share, with a total value of $98,514.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,628 shares in the company, valued at $472,210.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of BANR opened at $59.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 0.99. Banner Co. has a twelve month low of $50.02 and a twelve month high of $66.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.14.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.05). Banner had a net margin of 32.46% and a return on equity of 12.47%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Banner Co. will post 5.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

