Granite Investment Partners LLC Purchases 12,401 Shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) by 30.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,453 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,401 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.08% of Insulet worth $14,239,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PODD. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Insulet in the fourth quarter worth about $203,619,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in Insulet by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,811,512 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,078,434,000 after acquiring an additional 579,764 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Insulet in the fourth quarter worth about $140,781,000. D1 Capital Partners L.P. lifted its stake in Insulet by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 1,692,857 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $450,418,000 after acquiring an additional 368,775 shares during the period. Finally, Ownership Capital B.V. purchased a new stake in Insulet in the first quarter worth about $45,014,000.

Get Insulet alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

PODD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup lowered shares of Insulet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $310.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Insulet from $357.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Insulet from $268.00 to $244.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Insulet from $310.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Insulet in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $288.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

Insulet Stock Up 2.5 %

In related news, COO Charles Alpuche sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.32, for a total transaction of $1,291,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 43,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,452,332.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Insulet news, COO Charles Alpuche sold 6,000 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.32, for a total value of $1,291,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 43,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,452,332.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.90, for a total value of $3,343,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,052,615.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PODD opened at $236.98 on Thursday. Insulet Co. has a 52 week low of $181.00 and a 52 week high of $324.81. The company has a quick ratio of 4.51, a current ratio of 5.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $216.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $235.89. The firm has a market cap of $16.43 billion, a PE ratio of 376.16 and a beta of 0.70.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $295.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.99 million. Insulet had a return on equity of 15.81% and a net margin of 3.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Insulet Co. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

About Insulet

(Get Rating)

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PODD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Insulet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insulet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.