Granite Investment Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD)

Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD – Get Rating) by 199.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 186,522 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 124,291 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Lightspeed Commerce worth $5,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LSPD. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Lightspeed Commerce during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in shares of Lightspeed Commerce during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Aviva PLC purchased a new position in shares of Lightspeed Commerce during the 4th quarter worth about $258,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 7,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 7,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583 shares during the period. 66.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $32.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from C$80.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $50.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Lightspeed Commerce from $42.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.76.

Shares of Lightspeed Commerce stock opened at $21.02 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.09. The company has a quick ratio of 6.56, a current ratio of 6.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Lightspeed Commerce Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.03 and a 52-week high of $130.02.

Lightspeed Commerce (NASDAQ:LSPD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.17). Lightspeed Commerce had a negative return on equity of 4.56% and a negative net margin of 52.60%. The firm had revenue of $146.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.97 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lightspeed Commerce Inc. will post -1.43 EPS for the current year.

Lightspeed Commerce Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Australia, the Netherlands, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

