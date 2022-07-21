Granite Investment Partners LLC Sells 4,801 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Granite Investment Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 46,143 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,801 shares during the quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $8,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 1.9% during the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 3,628 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 0.6% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,861,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Bank purchased a new position in Ecolab during the first quarter worth about $215,000. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 0.4% during the first quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 21,716 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,834,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC purchased a new position in Ecolab during the fourth quarter worth about $254,000. 75.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ECL shares. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Ecolab from $198.00 to $183.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Bank of America cut shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $193.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $191.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $195.41.

Ecolab Price Performance

ECL stock opened at $159.40 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Ecolab Inc. has a one year low of $143.82 and a one year high of $238.93. The stock has a market cap of $45.53 billion, a PE ratio of 41.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $158.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $174.84.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 19.35%. The company had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 17th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is currently 53.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ecolab

In related news, Director David Maclennan acquired 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $171.01 per share, for a total transaction of $102,606.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 11,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,941,134.51. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Ecolab news, Director David Maclennan purchased 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $171.01 per share, for a total transaction of $102,606.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,351 shares in the company, valued at $1,941,134.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tracy B. Mckibben purchased 1,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $170.00 per share, with a total value of $250,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 6,746 shares in the company, valued at $1,146,820. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ecolab Profile

(Get Rating)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

