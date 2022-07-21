Graviton (GTON) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $10,944.00

Graviton (GTON) traded up 9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 21st. Over the last seven days, Graviton has traded down 8.8% against the dollar. One Graviton coin can currently be bought for $1.91 or 0.00004521 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Graviton has a market cap of $6.95 million and approximately $10,944.00 worth of Graviton was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004336 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 39.8% against the dollar and now trades at $80.15 or 0.00347496 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001577 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002184 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00015654 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001706 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.52 or 0.00032586 BTC.

Graviton Coin Profile

Graviton’s total supply is 17,369,900 coins and its circulating supply is 3,630,100 coins. Graviton’s official Twitter account is @OneGraviton.

Graviton Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graviton directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Graviton should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Graviton using one of the exchanges listed above.

