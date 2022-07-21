Graviton (GTON) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $10,944.00

Graviton (GTON) traded up 9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 21st. Over the last seven days, Graviton has traded down 8.8% against the dollar. One Graviton coin can currently be bought for $1.91 or 0.00004521 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Graviton has a market cap of $6.95 million and approximately $10,944.00 worth of Graviton was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004336 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 39.8% against the dollar and now trades at $80.15 or 0.00347496 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001577 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002184 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00015654 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001706 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $7.52 or 0.00032586 BTC.
Graviton Coin Profile
Graviton’s total supply is 17,369,900 coins and its circulating supply is 3,630,100 coins. Graviton’s official Twitter account is @OneGraviton.
Graviton Coin Trading
