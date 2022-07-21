Great Panther Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL) Shares Set to Reverse Split on Monday, July 25th

Shares of Great Panther Mining Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL – Get Rating) (TSE:GPR) are set to reverse split before the market opens on Monday, July 25th. The 1-10 reverse split was announced on Monday, July 25th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Monday, July 25th.

Great Panther Mining Stock Performance

Great Panther Mining stock opened at $0.09 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $41.30 million, a P/E ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 1.73. Great Panther Mining has a one year low of $0.09 and a one year high of $0.63.

Get Great Panther Mining alerts:

Great Panther Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:GPL – Get Rating) (TSE:GPR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). The business had revenue of $33.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.70 million. Great Panther Mining had a negative return on equity of 18.44% and a negative net margin of 7.00%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Great Panther Mining will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Great Panther Mining

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $0.50 target price on shares of Great Panther Mining in a research report on Friday, July 1st.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GPL. Ruffer LLP raised its position in Great Panther Mining by 49.8% in the 4th quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 15,048,914 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,515,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Great Panther Mining during the fourth quarter worth $1,080,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Great Panther Mining by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 24,531,086 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,377,000 after acquiring an additional 4,269,354 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Great Panther Mining by 31.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,461,534 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in shares of Great Panther Mining by 12.0% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,959,333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $850,000 after acquiring an additional 425,655 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.85% of the company’s stock.

About Great Panther Mining

(Get Rating)

Great Panther Mining Limited operates as a precious metals mining and exploration company. It explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc ores. The company operates three mines, including the Tucano gold mine in Amapá State, Brazil; and the Guanajuato mine complex and the Topia mine in Mexico, as well as Coricancha mine complex in the central Andes, Peru.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Great Panther Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Panther Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.