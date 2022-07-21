Greene County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GCBC) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.14

Greene County Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GCBC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share by the real estate investment trust on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Greene County Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

Greene County Bancorp has increased its dividend by an average of 8.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 8 years.

Get Greene County Bancorp alerts:

Greene County Bancorp Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GCBC opened at $48.37 on Thursday. Greene County Bancorp has a 52 week low of $28.67 and a 52 week high of $56.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.51 and its 200-day moving average is $45.71.

Insider Transactions at Greene County Bancorp

Greene County Bancorp ( NASDAQ:GCBC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter. Greene County Bancorp had a return on equity of 18.54% and a net margin of 38.97%. The firm had revenue of $16.99 million for the quarter.

In other Greene County Bancorp news, Director Jay P. Cahalan acquired 1,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $45.00 per share, with a total value of $48,375.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $583,650. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Greene County Bancorp by 135.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Greene County Bancorp by 5.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Greene County Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Greene County Bancorp by 52.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Greene County Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $247,000. 6.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Greene County Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 24th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Greene County Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Greene County Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for The Bank of Greene County that provides various financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include savings, NOW accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, non-interest bearing checking accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Greene County Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greene County Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.