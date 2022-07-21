GSK (NYSE:GSK) Rating Reiterated by Citigroup

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by analysts at Citigroup in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on GSK. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of GSK from GBX 1,876 ($22.43) to GBX 1,850 ($22.12) in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of GSK from GBX 1,740 ($20.80) to GBX 1,900 ($22.71) in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of GSK from GBX 1,775 ($21.22) to GBX 1,800 ($21.52) in a research report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of GSK from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of GSK from GBX 1,400 ($16.74) to GBX 1,600 ($19.13) in a research report on Friday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GSK presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,787.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.19. GSK has a 1-year low of $37.80 and a 1-year high of $46.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.67.

GSK ( NYSE:GSK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $13.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.97 billion. GSK had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 28.13%. On average, analysts predict that GSK will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GSK. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of GSK in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of GSK in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in shares of GSK in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GSK by 67.9% in the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 618 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of GSK by 71.3% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 627 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.76% of the company’s stock.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

