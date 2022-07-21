GSK (NYSE:GSK) Rating Reiterated by Citigroup

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by analysts at Citigroup in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.
A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on GSK. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of GSK from GBX 1,876 ($22.43) to GBX 1,850 ($22.12) in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of GSK from GBX 1,740 ($20.80) to GBX 1,900 ($22.71) in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of GSK from GBX 1,775 ($21.22) to GBX 1,800 ($21.52) in a research report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of GSK from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of GSK from GBX 1,400 ($16.74) to GBX 1,600 ($19.13) in a research report on Friday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GSK presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,787.50.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.19. GSK has a 1-year low of $37.80 and a 1-year high of $46.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $43.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.67.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GSK. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of GSK in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of GSK in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in shares of GSK in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GSK by 67.9% in the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 618 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of GSK by 71.3% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 627 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.76% of the company’s stock.
GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.
