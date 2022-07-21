Guardion Health Sciences (NASDAQ:GHSI) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Ascendiant Capital Markets

Ascendiant Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Guardion Health Sciences (NASDAQ:GHSI – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $0.75 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Maxim Group restated a buy rating and issued a $0.60 price target on shares of Guardion Health Sciences in a research report on Friday, May 13th.

Guardion Health Sciences Stock Up 8.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ GHSI opened at $0.16 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $10.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.28. Guardion Health Sciences has a 12-month low of $0.14 and a 12-month high of $1.98.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Guardion Health Sciences

Guardion Health Sciences ( NASDAQ:GHSI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Guardion Health Sciences had a negative net margin of 263.09% and a negative return on equity of 33.56%. The business had revenue of $2.39 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Guardion Health Sciences stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Guardion Health Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GHSI – Get Rating) by 795.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,226,242 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,977,550 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 3.62% of Guardion Health Sciences worth $516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

About Guardion Health Sciences

Guardion Health Sciences, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty health sciences company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Medical Foods and Nutraceuticals, and Medical Devices. The company offers Lumega-Z, a medical food that replenishes and restores the macular protective pigment; and GlaucoCetin, a vision-specific medical food to support and protect the mitochondrial function of optic nerve cells, as well as improve blood flow in the ophthalmic artery in patients with glaucoma.

