Hakka.Finance (HAKKA) Price Up 2.6% Over Last Week

Hakka.Finance (HAKKA) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 21st. In the last seven days, Hakka.Finance has traded up 2.6% against the US dollar. One Hakka.Finance coin can now be bought for $0.0021 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Hakka.Finance has a total market capitalization of $796,312.75 and approximately $1,411.00 worth of Hakka.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,970.73 or 1.00045956 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004356 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00006981 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004357 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00003961 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Hakka.Finance Coin Profile

Hakka.Finance (CRYPTO:HAKKA) is a coin. It was first traded on April 14th, 2020. Hakka.Finance’s total supply is 635,982,513 coins and its circulating supply is 372,118,276 coins. The official message board for Hakka.Finance is medium.com/@hakkafinance. Hakka.Finance’s official website is hakka.finance. Hakka.Finance’s official Twitter account is @hakkafinance.

Buying and Selling Hakka.Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Hakka is a Decentralized Finance Ecosystem Warped Spacetime with Crypto Native Primitives. Hakka Finance (HAKKA) is the Ethereum-based native cryptocurrency from the Hakka platform. “

