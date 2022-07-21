Hallmark Capital Management Inc. Acquires 8,264 Shares of Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 143,721 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 8,264 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.20% of Lumentum worth $14,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in Lumentum by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,215,446 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $551,638,000 after buying an additional 391,641 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Lumentum by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,005,798 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,383,000 after buying an additional 193,774 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Lumentum by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 816,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,372,000 after buying an additional 170,200 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Lumentum by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 751,684 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,507,000 after buying an additional 48,865 shares during the period. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lumentum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,430,000. Institutional investors own 92.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LITE opened at $85.48 on Thursday. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $73.97 and a 1-year high of $108.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $82.56 and a 200 day moving average of $90.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.75 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 4.69 and a quick ratio of 4.35.

Lumentum ( NASDAQ:LITE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. Lumentum had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 17.57%. The business had revenue of $395.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.16 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Lumentum from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. TheStreet cut shares of Lumentum from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Lumentum from $120.00 to $119.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Lumentum from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Lumentum from $114.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.15.

In related news, CFO Wajid Ali sold 3,287 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.12, for a total transaction of $292,937.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,361,339.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

