Hallmark Capital Management Inc. Buys 175 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,334 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $4,562,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,560,981 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,241,348,000 after purchasing an additional 274,160 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,462,533 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,784,686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152,397 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,991,404 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,773,996,000 after purchasing an additional 212,470 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,288,398 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,168,730,000 after purchasing an additional 456,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,543,681 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $904,049,000 after purchasing an additional 12,424 shares during the last quarter. 78.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LMT. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $496.00 to $406.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $525.00 to $522.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $442.02.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Shares of LMT opened at $393.03 on Thursday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a one year low of $324.23 and a one year high of $479.99. The company has a market cap of $104.59 billion, a PE ratio of 22.87, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $425.15 and a 200-day moving average of $421.03.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The aerospace company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.39 by ($5.23). Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 69.02%. The business had revenue of $15.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $7.13 EPS. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 21.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $2.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 64.81%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Further Reading

