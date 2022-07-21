Hallmark Capital Management Inc. Decreases Position in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,670 shares during the quarter. Assurant makes up approximately 1.8% of Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of Assurant worth $21,891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Assurant by 197.2% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Assurant during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in Assurant in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in Assurant by 78.6% in the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Assurant by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. 91.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AIZ. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Assurant from $210.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Assurant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 9th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Assurant from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $205.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Assurant from $197.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.48.

Assurant Stock Performance

NYSE:AIZ opened at $168.41 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.55. Assurant, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $144.18 and a fifty-two week high of $194.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $175.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $172.43.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.89. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Assurant had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 11.23%. Assurant’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.47 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Assurant, Inc. will post 12.88 EPS for the current year.

Assurant Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. Assurant’s payout ratio is currently 11.89%.

Assurant Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service products and related services for mobile devices, consumer electronics, and appliances; vehicle protection and related services; and credit protection and other insurance products.

Further Reading

