Hallmark Capital Management Inc. Has $3.69 Million Stock Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 23.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 99,840 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 19,254 shares during the quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Corning were worth $3,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corning during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Corning during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Corning during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Corning in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Corning by 589.3% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 965 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Corning Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of GLW stock opened at $34.35 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $29.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.54, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.95. Corning Incorporated has a twelve month low of $30.63 and a twelve month high of $43.47.

Corning Dividend Announcement

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. Corning had a net margin of 13.05% and a return on equity of 21.56%. Corning’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GLW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Corning in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Barclays lowered shares of Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $53.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Citigroup lowered shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Corning from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.30.

Corning Profile

(Get Rating)

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

