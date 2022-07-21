Hallmark Capital Management Inc. Purchases 1,306 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 95,138 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,306 shares during the period. Honeywell International accounts for approximately 1.5% of Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $18,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marietta Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 4.6% during the first quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,266 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,943,000 after buying an additional 894 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 17.4% during the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 186,654 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $38,919,000 after buying an additional 37,270 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 13,617 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,839,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the period. 74.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Honeywell International Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:HON opened at $177.89 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $183.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $189.04. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $167.35 and a 12 month high of $236.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $121.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.06.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 30.04%. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.92 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on HON. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $211.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. TheStreet lowered shares of Honeywell International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $216.00 to $194.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Cowen set a $205.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at Honeywell International

In other Honeywell International news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.52, for a total transaction of $7,780,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,098,717.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Honeywell International

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

See Also

