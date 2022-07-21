Hallmark Capital Management Inc. Raises Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Hallmark Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,673 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,284 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $4,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MCD. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 5,892 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.23, for a total transaction of $1,468,463.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,040,446.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MCD opened at $254.40 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $245.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $248.21. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $217.68 and a 12-month high of $271.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.88, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.55.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The fast-food giant reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 131.20% and a net margin of 29.93%. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th were issued a dividend of $1.38 per share. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 3rd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.29%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MCD. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on McDonald’s from $282.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on McDonald’s to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $289.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $280.25.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

